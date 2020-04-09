Anzeige
UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 9

UK Mortgages Limited

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

9 April 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NamePaul Le Page
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
41.13p25,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction8 April 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire