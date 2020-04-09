

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States is rapidly moving close to 15000, and a total of 435,160 people were tested positive for the deadly disease by the end of Wednesday.



Amid reports that new infections may be levelling off in some places, New York recorded its highest daily number of fatalities Wednesday.



With 799 deaths, New York death toll increased to 6268, more than one-third of the U.S. total. Having 151,171 people tested positive for COVID-19, New York surpassed Italy in the number of confirmed cases.



However, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that 'It's not a time to get complacent' despite a fall in the number of patients who are hospitalized, and reports that social distancing is proving to be effective in slowing its spread.



New Jersey is the second badly hit state with 1504 deaths and 47,437 infections.



Michigan (959 deaths, 20346 infections), Louisiana (652 deaths, 17030 infections), California (507 deaths, 19063 infections) Illinois (462 death, 15078 infections), Massachusetts (356 deaths and 15202 infections), Washington (431 deaths, 9342 infections), and Georgia (370 deaths, 10204 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines to help protect essential workers, such as health care and food supply workers. They include measuring the workers' temperatures, wearing masks, and avoiding sharing headsets and other equipment that is used near the face.



