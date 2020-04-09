Researchers in Australia and China used intensity-modulated photoluminescence to map the series resistance of perovskite solar cells with a technique which could further understanding of the causes of instability issues in such devices.The ability to identify small defects in perovskite solar cells will mark a crucial step towards commercialization of the technology. Although it is widely acknowledged perovskites are susceptible to instability, not much is known about the nature of the defects which cause such problems and how they affect solar cells. Approaches to the issue have included 'healing' ...

