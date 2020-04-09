NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Provides COVID-19 Business Update

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, provided a business update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NeoGenomics has implemented significant actions to protect its employees while maintaining a continuity of critical oncology testing for cancer patients. Among other actions, the Company has de-densified laboratories and facilities, adjusted laboratory shifts, restricted visitors to facilities, restricted employee travel, implemented an Emergency Paid Time Off policy, provided remote work-environment training and support, and managed its supply chains. Importantly, all main lab facilities have remained open and there has been an uninterrupted continuity of high-quality testing services for clients. NeoGenomics' priority remains the health and safety of employees and continued quality and service for all clients with a focus on patient care.

NeoGenomics expects First Quarter revenue to be approximately $106 million, an increase of nearly 11% from last year. The Company is withdrawing its previously issued full year 2020 financial guidance in light of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic. While revenue trends remained strong in the first two months of the quarter, the Company did see a material impact to volume growth rates in the last two weeks of March. Clinical test volume grew approximately 7% year-over-year in the First Quarter, but was down approximately 20% year-over-year in the last two weeks of March and in early April. The Company had not previously issued First Quarter revenue guidance. Given the relatively sudden decline in volume, the Company now expects that adjusted EBITDA will be below its previously issued guidance of $8 million. The Company does not plan to reduce its employee levels as a result of temporary reductions in volume and is redeploying employees as necessary.

The Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with cash in excess of $120 million, including approximately $39 million of cash restricted for construction of its previously announced Fort Myers headquarters. The Company also has significant available borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

"I am extremely proud of our employee response to this unprecedented situation," said Douglas M. VanOort, NeoGenomics' Chairman and CEO. "Throughout this crisis we have continued to provide critical testing services to cancer patients with excellent quality, turn-around time, and customer service. While our business is not immune from the impact of COVID-19, it is certainly resilient. We are well positioned competitively, we have a strong balance sheet and liquidity, and we continue to invest in important growth initiatives. Our long-term growth outlook remains compelling and we expect to emerge from this situation stronger than ever."

NeoGenomics plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Company has scheduled a web-cast and conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (844) 602-0380 (domestic) and (862) 298-0970 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on May 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID Number is 33955. The web-cast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com. An archive of the web-cast will be available until 08:30 AM EDT on April 28, 2021.

