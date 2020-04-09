Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.91p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---