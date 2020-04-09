Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally scheduled for April 30, 2020 is being rescheduled due to the continuing COVID-19 epidemic.

"Under the current assembly restrictions and circumstances, the attendance from management and shareholders would not be possible. Therefore, we are rescheduling the annual general meeting in the hope that it can be held under more normal circumstances," says Mehran Ehsan, President of Permex Petroleum Corporation. A notice for a rescheduled meeting will be announced in due course for the holding of an AGM.

If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining and depositing the required form of proxy, you should contact TSX Trust Company by telephone at 1-866-600-5869 (toll free in North America), by fax at 416-361-0470 or by e-mail at tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

