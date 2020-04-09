Responding to urgent needs related to the Coronavirus Pandemic, companies are contributing to the Howie's Games to raise money for healthcare and front line workers

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY), together with comedian, host and producer Howie Mandel, are thrilled to announce Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined the Breakout the Masks Charity Campaign and the Howie's Games project as a corporate sponsor. Working together with non-profit partner Direct Relief, sports and entertainment mobile game developer ePlay, and Howie Mandel, AWS made the collaboration announcement on Amazon Press Center.

"Thanks to Amazon Web Services for helping with the Breakout the Masks charity in order to get masks and PPE to health care and front line workers," says Howie Mandel. "AWS runs so many of the services that we depend on while we self-isolate, things like Netflix, Hulu, and of course, our first mobile game - Outbreak."

The Breakout the Masks Charity Campaign was co-created by Mandel to get much-needed masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses, and front line workers. Mandel is a well-known germaphobe and well-practiced social-distancer, who's commitment to Breakout the Masks is instrumental to help show others ways to deal with and overcome anxiety every day. It's more important than ever to be extra safe with hand-washing and social distancing, but also to learn how to have fun and laugh despite anxieties.

Donations to Break out the Masks can be made at www.howiesgames.com and 100% of monies collected from the game, weekly challenges, and the site go to getting doctors, nurses, and front line workers N95 face masks, portable ventilators, gloves, and other PPE to protect from spreading the virus. The first challenge at www.howiesgames.com/donate will launch today and encourage users to play the Outbreak mini-game available on Apple App Store and Google Play.

"ePlay is thrilled to have Amazon Web Services join us to ensure we can #1 raise money for charity and #2 have the computing resources needed to deliver Howie's Games to Howie Mandel fans," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Outbreak is a little like the bubbles from Candy Crush meet your cerebral cortex during a pandemic."

Outbreak is a fast-paced and unique match-3 game that anyone can enjoy! Different infectious viral droplets are falling, match-3 of the same color by rotating and watch for special bacteria, viruses, and coronaviruses which can save your life. Destroy the disease before the cells reach the inner cavity. See Howie's reactions as you play the game.

Successive mobile games featuring Mandel will be released with each game making it harder and harder to find or unlock Howie in the game.

Media Kit available at https://bit.ly/39FriU6

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 70 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54310