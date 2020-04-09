

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government is poised to temporarily avail an overdraft from the Bank of England, to smoothen its cashflow, through the period of disruption caused by the coronavirus, or covid-19.



In a joint statement, released Thursday, the HM Treasury and the Bank of England said they have agreed to extend temporarily the use of the government's long-established Ways and Means (W&M) facility.



The W&M facility is the government's pre-existing overdraft at the central bank. The amount drawn from the bank will be repaid as soon as possible before the end of the year.



The government will continue to use the markets as its primary source of financing, and its response to Covid-19 will be fully funded by additional borrowing through normal debt management operations.



