Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-04-09 13:58 CEST -- Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn analysed the application and respective appendixes of Kaeva Plc thoroughly and decided on April 9, 2020 to refuse admission to trading of Kaeva Plc bonds on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The Listing and Surveillance Committee concludes that Kaeva Plc's economic activities, issued bonds and information provided in general are not transparent, comprehensive and reliable i.e. are not appropriate for publicly traded company. The Listing and Surveillance Committee also concludes that beforementioned important circumstances may harm investors' interests and the reputation of First North and Stock Exchange. In case of questions, please contact either Sven Papp, the Chairman of the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn (sven.papp@ellex.ee) or Kaarel Ots, the Chairman of the Board, Nasdaq Tallinn (kaarel.ots@nasdaq.com). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.