Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MVC ISIN: AU000000AB15 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Stuttgart
02.09.19
08:12 Uhr
0,102 Euro
-0,004
-3,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ANIMOCA BRANDS CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANIMOCA BRANDS CORPORATION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,102
0,115
09.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANIMOCA BRANDS
ANIMOCA BRANDS CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANIMOCA BRANDS CORPORATION LIMITED0,102-3,51 %