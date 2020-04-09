AM Best will host a complimentary Russian-language webinar on 15 April 2020, at 12 p.m. MSK (GMT+3). A sudden drop in oil prices in March 2020, further spooked financial markets already unsettled by the accelerating spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Oil prices have been hit by both weakened demand due to the COVID-19-related economic slowdown and excess supply. OPEC+ supply discussions broke down after the failure of negotiations between two of the largest oil producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia. On 17 March 2020, the Brent Crude futures price dropped to below USD 30, for the first time since 2016.

This AM Best webinar considers the potential impact of the oil price drop on the insurance markets in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The webinar will be delivered in Russian language. Please send advance questions to webinars@ambest.com.

Panelists from AM Best include:

Valeria Ermakova, associate director, Analytics; and

Elena Abramova, financial analyst.

