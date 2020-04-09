ADARA Announces Tourism Dashboard Offering for Destination Marketers

New Product Provides Detailed Current and Future Travel Trends By Destination

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / ADARA, the world's travel data co-op and leading provider of customer intelligence, today announced a new data product for destinations. As part of the COVID-19 response, ADARA has created the ADARA Tourism Dashboard. The ADARA Tourism Dashboard will be integrated into the company's new COVID-19 Resource Center and will provide continuously updated destination trends and projections by country and by state. The new product helps destinations and tourism marketers track how searches and bookings are trending and offers projected changes in behavior in the future in order to accurately assess changes in demand and plan future visitation accurately.

"Destinations everywhere are in a state of suspended animation as the coronavirus pandemic limits travel and tourism around the globe. The Tourism Dashboard is designed for destinations to have the real-time insights they need to assess changes in demand now and in the coming weeks, so that they act with full confidence," said Piyush Shrivastava, Director Product Management - Analytics at ADARA. "With this new offering, destinations can see accurate timing in the inflection between downward and upward trends by origin, aiding both accommodation and marketing plans."

The moment travel restrictions ease, destinations will want to act, the Tourism Dashboard helps them understand the trends around the globe, so they can act according to the volume of the rebound and the origins that are rebounding first, helping them manage their messaging and demand planning as accurately and effectively as possible.

Currently, data indicates major decreases in search and booking behavior to destinations affected by COVID-19 restrictions, with a rebound projected in the coming weeks.

Bookings are down 89% year-over-year for worldwide travel to the US from all global originations for the week of March 30th.

Demand for travel continues to decline week over week with searches down 37%.

Looking at the demand for the future 20 weeks we are seeing an uptick from week 10 onwards indicating more confidence as the summer progresses.

