Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource that illustrates how businesses can thrive in the post-pandemic world using cognitive analytics to redesign their supply chains.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005361/en/

Re-engineering the Supply Chain with Cognitive Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

What's in it for you?

Learn how you can benefit from cognitive analytics

Gain insights on the three key enablers of cognitive supply chain analytics

Understand why a supply chain overhaul is crucial to thriving in the post-pandemic world

Cognitive analytics solutions that leverage Machine Learning, AI, and Natural Language Processing are permeating all facets of business, across all domains, with fast-growing use cases. Request a FREE proposal to learn how it fits in your organizational structure.

In an attempt to curb the impact of COVID-19, supply chain executives across all industries are developing digital strategies and are focusing on new methodologies to build cognitive supply chains. Businesses are also applying predictive analytics and cognitive technologies more rapidly to all supply chain, inventory, fleet, and warehouse management processes. They are further automating the digital manufacturing infrastructure and customer service operations using robotics and drones. And now, in this cognitive era, these digital operations are being enhanced even more with AI and NLP. When combined with advanced automation and analytical insights, supply chains can be trained to augment and enhance human decisions to bring about a new level of operational excellence and supply chain resiliency. Download the free resource to gain comprehensive insights into the role of cognitive analytics in reengineering supply chains.

Today it's not just the supply chain but different aspects of businesses that cognitive technologies have impacted, bringing about measurable changes in the global value chain. And business leaders who realize the true potential of cognitive technologies and embrace cognition driven analytics will sustain a competitive edge in the long run. Cognitive supply chains don't just act as enablers of supply chain transformations but also instill the ability and agility to cope with the fluctuations in demand signals, fulfillment methods, and complex networks. Having said that cognitive supply chain analytics will no longer be an option but will become a crucial aspect of the supply chain in the near future.

Cognitive supply chains are not just the 'need of the hour' but crucial to driving profitable growth in the long-run. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the benefits of redefining your supply chain.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "A cognitive supply chain is a digitally-led, yet a data-driven one which differs from its transactional predecessor in several ways. It also possesses the ability to analyze real-time data to understand the associated trade-offs and implications, while driving profitability

Benefits of Creating Cognitive Supply Chains

1: Optimize inventory stocks

2: Speed-up demand forecasting and capacity planning

3: Improve distribution and logistics management

4: Maximize Returns

At Quantzig, we firmly believe that the capabilities to harness maximum insights from the influx of continuous information around us is what will drive any organization's competitive readiness at challenging times like these. Surviving in the new normal might seem challenging for those who are unprepared to face the repercussions of the crisis. While for the others a supply chain overhaul will work wonders in revamping their strategies and building new supply chains that help drive continuous business excellence.

Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into how we can help you build supply chains that are scalable and flexible enough to meet the future business requirements.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005361/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us