JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) releases annual report for 2019

Växjö, Sweden, 9 April 2020 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, leading supplier of rugged computers for challenging environments, is today releasing its annual report* for the fiscal year 2019. The annual report is attached to this press release and published on the website jltmobile.com.



A printed copy of the annual report can be requested over email: investor@jltmobile.com, by phone: +46 470 53 03 00 or by mail to the following postal address:

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ)

Isbjörnsvägen 3

SE-352 45 Växjö, SWEDEN

*the annual report in English is a translation of the Swedish original and has not been separately audited, any information regarding auditing thus refers to the Swedish original.

For inquiries: Per Holmberg, CEO Stefan Käck, VP and CFO Telephone: +46 70 361 39 34 Telephone: +46 470 53 03 21 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)







stefan.kack@jltmobile.com (mailto:stefan.kack@jltmobile.com)





About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for the most demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. For more information, please visit jltmobile.com.

Attachments