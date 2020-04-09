Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2020Q1earnings on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2020 First-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer and Martin King, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI's results and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

Please note that due to administrative and workplace-related precautions related to COVID-19, PMI has adjusted its planned 2020 quarterly earnings results release dates -- which now reflect a similar number of working days after period end as in prior years -- to the following:

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (previously: Thursday, April 16th)

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (previously: Thursday, July 16th)

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 (previously: Thursday, October 15th)

These dates are published on www.pmi.com.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at www.pmi.com/2020Q1earnings.

Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2020Q1earnings.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 9.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product available for sale in 52 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

