Conductive Polymer Market to Garner $7.4 Bn, Globally, By 2026 at 8.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Conductive Polymer Market by Type (Polyaniline (PANI), Polypyrrole (PPy), PolyphenyleneVinylenes (PPV), PEDOT, Polyacetylene, and Others) and Application (Anti-static Coatings, Photographic Film, Solar Cell, Display Screen, Polymer Capacitor, LED Lights, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Major driving factors

Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6481

The polyaniline (PANI) segment dominated the market

The PANI segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, owing to its properties such as high conductivity, electroactivity, and redox activity along with magnetic, optical, and electronic properties. However, the PEDOT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for solar equipment across the globe to produce electricity and reduce pollution and dependency on conventional fuel.

The polymer capacitor segment to portray fastest CAGR through 2026

The polymer capacitor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in usage of electric vehicle across the globe, need to curb carbon footprint, usage of internal combustion engine, and to reduce dependency on conventional fuels, the demand for polymer capacitors. The anti-static packaging & coating segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market, due to rise in demand for portable electronic devices and increased demand for conductive polymer in antistatic packaging application.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6481

North America held the lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to the strong presence of electronics & semiconductor industry and availability of the latest technology and R&D facilities present in the region. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in trend of using electric vehicles across the European Union to reduce usage of internal combustion automobiles to curb pollution and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Major market players

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Agfa Gevaert

Heraeus Group

Merck KGAA

Kemet Corporation

Solvay

American Dyes Inc.

Abtech Scientific

Rieke Metals

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/conductive-polymer-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Water Soluble Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Bio-Based Polymer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Expanded Polystyrene Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Polycaprolactone Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg