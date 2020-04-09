

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said that its TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System has received CE Mark and is now approved for use in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark as a non-surgical treatment for people with a leaky tricuspid valve, a condition known as tricuspid regurgitation.



Abbott said that its TriClip device is the first minimally invasive, clip-based tricuspid valve repair device to be commercially available in the world.



The tricuspid valve, often referred to as the 'forgotten heart valve,' has three leaflets that control the flow of blood between the two chambers on the right side of the heart. When those leaflets do not close properly, blood can flow in the reverse direction - known as regurgitation - forcing the heart to work harder.



When left untreated, TR can lead to conditions such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and ultimately, death. The condition is difficult to treat, however, and options for patients have historically been extremely limited. People with TR are typically older and suffer from multiple co-morbidities, making open-heart surgery a high-risk procedure.



The company noted that the TriClip procedure repairs the tricuspid valve without the need for open-heart surgery. The device is delivered to the heart through the femoral vein in the leg and works by clipping together a portion of the leaflets of the tricuspid valve to reduce the backflow of blood. This approach allows the heart to pump blood more efficiently, relieving symptoms of TR and improving a person's quality of life.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de