In light of the COVID-19 epidemic and the administrative measures prohibiting mass gatherings for health reasons, the conditions under which the Combined Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2020 is being held and shareholders are participating have changed.

In accordance with Article 4 of French government order #2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Board of Directors has decided to hold this Annual General Meeting without the shareholders or other eligible attendees being present, whether physically or by teleconferencing or videoconferencing.

This Combined Annual General Meeting will be held in a closed-door session on April 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. The prior notice for the Annual General Meeting, including the Meeting's agenda, the text of resolutions submitted for the Meeting's approval, and the Meeting's primary participation and voting conditions, was published on March 23, 2020 in the Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO). The letter of invitation will be published on April 10, 2020 in the BALO and in a legal announcements newspaper. Those letters can be viewed on the company's website: www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting.

Given that shareholders are unable to attend and be physically represented at the Meeting, they may only vote or grant proxy to the Chair by mail, using the form provided for that purpose. This form can be downloaded from the company's website (www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting).

These voting conditions, which are detailed in the appendix, replace those which appear in the aforementioned letter of invitation.

As a general matter, it is wise to regularly check the Annual General Meeting section at the website: www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting.

Appendix: Conditions for participating in the Combined Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2020

The meeting is composed of all shareholders no matter how many shares they own.

Shareholders who wish to vote remotely or grant proxy to the Chair of the meeting must demonstrate that their shares are registered in their own name or that of the intermediary registered on their behalf on the second business day prior to the meeting, namely April 28, 2020, at midnight Paris time:

either in the registered accounts held by the company,

or in the registered bearer accounts held by the qualified intermediary.

Warning: New method for handling abstentions

Law #2019-744 of July 19, 2019 amended the rules that apply to calculating votes cast in General Meetings of shareholders: Whereas abstentions had previously been considered "no" votes, at the next meeting, they will be excluded from the votes cast and therefore will no longer be taken into account when calculating the majority required to adopt resolutions. As a result, the paper and electronic remote voting forms have been amended in order to enable shareholders to separately cast a "no" vote or an abstention on each resolution submitted to the meeting.

Special conditions for holding the Annual General Meeting during the health crisis

In accordance with Article 4 of French government order #2020-321 of March 25, 2020 issued under the authority granted by the COVID-19 pandemic emergency response law #2020-290 of March 23, 2020, the company's Combined Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2020, based on a decision by the Board of Directors, will be held without the shareholders and other eligible attendees being present, whether physically or by teleconferencing or videoconferencing.

Consequently, the shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting physically, nor be physically represented by another person.

Shareholders may vote or grant proxy to the Chair by sending in the voting form provided for that purpose. These remote voting methods provided to the shareholders are now the only ones permitted.

The sole mail-in voting or Chair proxy form will be online at the company's website at www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting as of the twenty-first day prior to the meeting.

Shareholders of bearer securities can request the form by sending a letter to the intermediary with whom their shares are registered, at any point following the date when the meeting was called. That letter must arrive at CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14 rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9, no later than six (6) days before that meeting is to be held.

The remote proxy and voting forms are automatically sent to shareholders with pure or administered registered shares by regular mail.

In order to be counted, the sole remote voting or Chair proxy form, which for shareholders of bearer securities must be accompanied by their participation certificate, must be received by mail at CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14 rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9, or by e-mail, stating the name of the company and the date of the meeting in the subject line, to the address ct-assemblees@caceis.com, no later than three (3) days before the meeting, i.e. no later than April 27, 2020.

Shareholders' right of communication

The Meeting preparatory documents set out in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be online on the company website www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting as of the twenty-first day prior to the meeting.

It is specified that all of the meeting documents set out in particular in articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Code of Commerce are also on the company website www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting or upon request sent to CACEIS Corporate Trust.

Written questions

In accordance with article R. 225-84 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder can send the Chair of the company's Board of Directors written questions until the special deadline of Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8 p.m. This period has been extended in light of the present circumstances. Those written questions must be sent, preferably electronically, to the following address: actionnaires@groupe-seche.com (or by recorded delivery letter sent to the head office). They must be accompanied by a registered shares certificate.

Calendar

Revenue at March 31, 2020 April 28, 2020 after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is one of France's leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and local communities.

Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets with high barriers to entry, and develops cutting edge hazardous and non-hazardous waste recovery and treatment solutions.

Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

material or energy recovery from hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);

the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;

eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;

the global management of environmental services under outsourcing agreements.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement operates in more than 15 countries around the world and is developing rapidly internationally through organic growth and acquisitions. Already operating in Europe (Spain and Germany, and now Italy) Séché Environnement has recently taken a leading position in Latin America (Peru and Chile) and in South Africa.

The Group currently employs around 4,500 people worldwide (including about 2,000 in France).

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.

It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes.

Important notice

This press release may contain information of a provisional nature. This information represents either trends or targets as of the date of publication of the press release and may not be considered as results forecasts or as any other type of performance indicator. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which are difficult to foresee and are usually beyond the Company's control, which may imply that expected results and developments differ significantly from announced trends and targets. These risks notably include those described in the Company's Registration Document, which is available on its website (www.groupe-seche.com). This information therefore does not reflect the Company's future performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be given as to the achievement of these forward-looking figures. The Company makes no commitment on the updating of this information. More detailed information on the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com), in the Regulated Information section. This press release does not constitute an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of shares in any country, including the United States. Distribution of this press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.

Séché Environnement

Manuel Andersen

Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com