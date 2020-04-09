Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.4197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7249464 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 57579 EQS News ID: 1019763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 09, 2020 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)