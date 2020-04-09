Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.3578 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 57599 EQS News ID: 1019803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 09, 2020 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)