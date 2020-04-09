Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 168.7471 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9546447 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 57625 EQS News ID: 1019855 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2020 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)