Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.7381 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1516200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 57635 EQS News ID: 1019875 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 09, 2020 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)