Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.6248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1213000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 57640 EQS News ID: 1019885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

