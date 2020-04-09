Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.9474 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3709001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 57652 EQS News ID: 1019909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 09, 2020 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)