Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.5536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2532001 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 57642 EQS News ID: 1019889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

