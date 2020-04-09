Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0443 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 57688 EQS News ID: 1019991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2020 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)