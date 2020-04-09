Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2020 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.8322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16440784 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 57712 EQS News ID: 1020039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

