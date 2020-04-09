

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday. The major averages are extending yesterday's rally to reach their best intraday levels in almost a month.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still posting strong gains. The Dow is up 487.27 points or 2.1 percent at 23,920.84, the Nasdaq is up 83.64 points or 1 percent at 8,174.55 and the S&P 500 is up 51.51 points or 1.9 percent at 2,801.49.



The continued strength on Wall Street comes as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for unemployment benefits.



The Labor Department said 6.606 million people filed for unemployment last week, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 6.867 million but well above economist estimates for 5.250 million new claims.



The spike in initial jobless claims in the latest week brings the total since the coronavirus-induced shutdown to 16.780 million.



However, any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The Fed said the funding will assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.



'Stocks are up because the damage to the economy - evident in claims - is beyond comprehension, while the response of the Fed is easier to understand,' said Chris Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial.



He added, 'At some point, traders will have to come to terms with not just the Fed response but what they are responding to.'



Traders also largely shrugged off preliminary data from the University of Michigan showing a record-breaking decline in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of April.



The report said the consumer sentiment index plummeted to 71.0 in April after plunging to 89.1 in March. Economists had expected the index to tumble to 75.0.



Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin noted the 30-point drop seen over the past two months was 50 percent larger than the prior record.



Sector News



Gold stocks are seeing substantial strength in mid-day trading, resulting in a 7.7 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in a month.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for June delivery soaring $56.10 to $1,740.40 an ounce.



Significant strength also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 6.3 percent jump by the KBW Bank Index.



Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate, utilities and housing stocks are also turning in some of the market's best performances on the day.



Most of the other major sectors have also moved to the upside, reflecting another day of broad based buying interest on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday, although Japanese stocks bucked the uptrend and closed marginally lower. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked by 3.5 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 2.9 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 2.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 1.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have seen considerable volatility over the course of the session and are currently moving higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.5 basis points at 0.719 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX