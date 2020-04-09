Wellness real estate market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The wellness real estate market is poised to grow by USD 63.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Wellness Real Estate Market
The wellness real estate market provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.
Top Key Players of Wellness Real Estate Market Covered as:
- China Vanke Co., Ltd
- Delos Living LLC
- MAG
- TATA Housing Development Company Limited
- TOKYU CORPORATION
The wellness real estate market will be affected by increased emphasis on workplace wellness. Apart from this, other market trends include increasing demand for regenerative living and development of wellness communities.
In addition, growth in green buildings will aid in market growth. Rising demand for wellness real estate and increase in partnership in the market will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
- Wellness Real Estate Market Split by End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Wellness Real Estate Market Split by Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The regional distribution of wellness real estate market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.
The wellness real estate market research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Australia, and UK.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global wellness real estate industry by value in 2019?
- What will be the size of the global wellness real estate industry in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wellness real estate industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global wellness real estate market?
Wellness real estate market research report presents critical information and factual data about wellness real estate industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in wellness real estate market study.
The product range of the wellness real estate industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in wellness real estate market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
The wellness real estate market research report gives an overview of wellness real estate industry by analyzing various key segments of this wellness real estate market based on the end-user and geographic landscape industries, wellness real estate market scenario. The regional distribution of the wellness real estate market across the globe are considered for this wellness real estate industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the wellness real estate market over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for regenerative living
- Increased emphasis on workplace wellness
- Development of wellness communities
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Vanke Co., Ltd
- Delos Living LLC
- MAG
- TATA Housing Development Company Limited
- TOKYU CORPORATION
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
