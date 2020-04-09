Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
09.04.20
17:35 Uhr
36,370 Euro
-0,130
-0,36 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,250
36,430
19:31
36,270
36,340
19:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV36,370-0,36 %