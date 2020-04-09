CKV Bank, an independent, Belgian, family-owned bank, active in Belgium and France, will upgrade its in-house banking infrastructure to the Mbanq Sky platform.

Mbanq Sky is delivered by the USA-based FinTech innovator, Mbanq, which operates entire banks on a single instance digital banking solution. In a first-of-its-kind deal, the contracting and delivery processes are conducted remotely, with zero on-site visits.

Rudi Deruytter, CEO of CKV Bank, says, "At CKV, we have been looking to upgrade our legacy banking system which was developed in-house over the past 25 years. As we continue to grow, we need a platform that can easily scale and adapt to new business opportunities, changing regulations, and offer appropriate returns on investment over the next years."

Mbanq will deliver the entire engagement as well as further operations entirely remotely. No service interruptions are expected during the implementation phase of Mbanq Sky.

Emmanuel Lambert, Digital Transformation Officer at CKV, says, "Agility, reliability, and scalability were key factors for CKV in choosing a technology partner. We want IT systems to be an asset for the business, not just a cost center.

"From the very first workshops, I was convinced by Mbanq's software architecture. It is the cornerstone of Mbanq's capability to deliver an open, scalable, commercially supported but also sufficiently flexible software solution, which can cater to specific customer and local regulatory needs without jeopardizing maintainability and total cost of ownership.

"The fact that Mbanq combines credit and deposit management features with integrated accounting is a unique but critical proposition for CKV."

CKV will be able to react quickly to market and client demands. Its customers will enjoy beautifully designed web and mobile banking functionality and have a complete overview of their banking relationship at any time.

Lars A. Rottweiler, CTO/Co-Founder of Mbanq and former Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, says, "The software architecture is unique because the entire solution is built on top of big-data analytics. This guarantees extreme flexibility, reliable data, and regulatory compliance at any time."

Mbanq Sky will be hosted on-premise by CKV Bank but delivered by MBanq as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It provides the entire technology a bank needs to operate at the peak of digital banking performance. It includes simple and complex banking products, and all required back-office and regulatory functionality.

Centrale Kredietverlening NV (CKV) is an independent, family-owned bank founded in Belgium in 1956, with a presence in France since 2018. CKV specializes in tailor-made solutions for mortgage-guaranteed loans, both for private and professional purposes. It has a distribution network of over 400 independent credit brokers. www.ckv.be

Mbanq is a Silicon Valley-based digital banking technology provider and one of the fastest-growing FinTechs in the world. Mbanq's technology is present in banks and credit unions across the US, Europe, and Asia. www.mbanq.com

