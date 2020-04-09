

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start, European stocks rebounded to close higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a massive $2.3 trillion stimulus plan to help limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's largest economy.



Optimism that the coronavirus infection curve is beginning to bend down in several parts of the continent contributed as well to markets' rise.



Investors were also digesting U.S. jobless claims data and reports from across the euro area.



The mood was largely cautious ahead of the long weekend, but it turned quite positive after the Fed's stimulus announcement.



The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 1.57%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed up 2.9%, Germany's DAX gained 2.24% and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.44%, while Switzerland's SMI settled with a modest 0.22% gain.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Iceland closed modestly higher. Denmark, Greece and Norway declined, while Sweden ended flat.



In Germany, MTU Aero rallied more than 7%. HeidelbergCement, Daimler, SAP, RWE, Adidas, Continental, Volkswagen, Muench.Rueckvers and Infineon gained 3 to 6.2%.



BMW, BASF, Allianz, Covestro, E.ON, Lufthansa and Wirecard also rallied sharply.



In France, Sodexo soared nearly 13%. Unibail Rodamco surged up nearly 10%, extending gains from previous session.



Safran, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Engie, STMicroElectronics, Worldline, Saint Gobain, Bouygues, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Vinci and Pernod Ricard ended stronger by 3 to 6%.



Next, up nearly 10%, was the biggest gainer in the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index. ITV, Legal & General, Fresnillo, CRH and JD Sports gained 8 to 9%.



Carnival, Hiscox, Land Securities, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Melrose, Coco-Cola and RBS gained more than 6%. Barclays and Standard Chartered too closed with strong gains.



In economic news, the UK economy shrank unexpectedly in February due to a large fall in construction, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.1% month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a monthly growth of 0.1%. In three months to February, GDP grew 0.1 percent, following no growth in three months to January.



The UK government is poised to temporarily avail an overdraft from the Bank of England, to smoothen its cashflow, through the period of disruption caused by the coronavirus. In a joint statement, released Thursday, the HM Treasury and the Bank of England said they have agreed to extend temporarily the use of the government's long-established Ways and Means (W&M) facility.



Germany's exports growth accelerated, while imports fell more than expected in February, data from Destatis revealed. Exports grew 1.3% on month, much faster than the 0.1% rise in January. Economists had expected a 1% decline.



Meanwhile, imports declined by more-than-expected 1.6%, following a 0.6% rise in January. Imports were forecast to fall 0.7%. The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.6 billion from EUR 18.7 billion in January.



Investors waited to see whether European Union (EU) finance ministers will approve a set of fiscal measures to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic later today.



Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde dismissed today the possibility of a generalized cancellation of debts contracted during the coronavirus crisis.



'It's not the right time to ask the cancellation question, right now we are concentrated on keeping the economy going,' Ms Lagarde said in an interview on France Inter radio.



The U.S. Federal Reserve said today that it will provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to assist households and employers of all sizes and bolster the ability of state and local governments to deliver critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.



'Our country's highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus,' said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



He added, 'The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.'



