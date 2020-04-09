Regulatory News:

Due to the unprecedented circumstances linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), which met today, has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting initially scheduled on May 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Depending on circumstances when notices to this Annual General Meeting will be released, the Board of Directors will decide on the practical terms and procedures to hold this meeting.

Furthermore, the Board of directors proposed to postpone the decision related to the distribution of dividends which was previously announced on February 26, 2020.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

