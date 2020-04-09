ALD ALD: Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document 09-Apr-2020 / 21:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 9 April 2020 Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document ALD informs the public that the 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 9 April 2020. The 2019 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) and on the AMF's website. Press contact Stephanie Jonville ALD Communication Department Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com About ALD ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2019). ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: URD 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FGHCGRLWOG [1] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 1020113 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1020113 09-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db7d59b5e99cc603c144c1df53f26d31&application_id=1020113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

