Alpha North Esports & Entertainment Announces Partnership with Daily Hive & the Launch of The Daily Hive Cup

Alpha North and Daily Hive have teamed up to bring an NHL 20 tournament to users across Canada, starting on April 10, 2020 for a total prize pool of $2500

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha North") in partnership with Daily Hive, are pleased to announce the "Daily Hive Cup," an NHL 20 tournament for Xbox One and Playstation 4 users.

Daily Hive is a Canadian-born online news source, established in 2008, that creates compelling, hyperlocal content. Daily Hive embraces the unique qualities that exist in a city, and reports it to produce genuine conversation among communities. With unique thematic channels, such as Dished, Mapped, Urbanized, and Offside, Daily Hive delivers top-tier information to its local audience and advertisers in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Seattle, and Portland.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Alpha North and their platform GamerzArena for the inaugural Daily Hive Cup," says Manny Bahia, Co-founder and CRO of Daily Hive. "Our readership demographic has shown an appetite for consuming esports content and this presents another layer of engagement. Karm, my co-founder, and I are avid gamers. Daily Hive, initially Vancity Buzz, was founded in 2008 over our weekly video games sessions so this is special to us. We know it is a great opportunity to build more community during these challenging times of physical distancing. We look to line up consistent promotion throughout the duration of the round robin and tournament."

In the Daily Hive Cup, gamers will be competing in NHL 20 for either Xbox One or Playstation 4 in a round robin leaderboard style format. At the end of the round robin, the leading gamers will then compete in a bracket style tournament for the championship. All matches will be played on Alpha North's online esports tournament provider, GamerzArena, as well as live streamed on the GamerzArena Twitch channel. At the end of the tournament, there will be a winner crowned for both Xbox One and Playstation 4 and the champions will be eligible for up to to $2500 in prize pool money, as well as the chance to play a friendly match against a National Hockey League player.

"Daily Hive is one of the most recognized online news sources in Canada and with their national reach to millions of viewers, Alpha North will attract many eyeballs and users to GamerzArena," said CEO of Alpha North, Emil Bodenstein. "We look forward to making this tournament a success and establishing a long term partnership with Daily Hive."

