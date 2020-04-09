Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") wishes to inform our shareholders that due to the current COVID-19 virus situation that has affected multiple companies both public and private, and in compliance with government public health advisories, all planned exploration activities have been suspended and will only be reinitiated when conditions are deemed to be safe.

We anticipate a continued slowdown in the mining sector that will also delay any potential financings.

Our 2020 outlook for this year's work program has remained optimistic considering the excellent results from the 2019 diamond drill program. All junior exploration companies are affected by the current situation, and we hope that things will get better in the near future.

During this time, management will update our database, continue to formulate plans for the next exploration programs on our properties and pursue the next stage of financing.

Seahawk has also made the decision not to proceed with the Skyfall Option going forward and will instead concentrate on its other core holdings, as well as continuing to look for other properties with high potential to host economic mineral deposits to add to our current asset base.

This press release was prepared by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Ventures Inc. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi subprovince of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

