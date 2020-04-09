Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 784598 ISIN: US04010E1091 Ticker-Symbol: 1AW 
Stuttgart
09.04.20
16:40 Uhr
34,000 Euro
+3,200
+10,39 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,200
35,000
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGAN INC34,000+10,39 %