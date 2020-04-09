Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2020) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) announced today that it has suspended its corporate awareness campaign announced on August 20, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

