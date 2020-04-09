Technavio has been monitoring the underground gas storage market and it is poised to grow by 61.76 mn toe during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Costain Group, ENGIE, Gazprom, Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo, and Uniper are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Global initiatives to reduce GHG emissions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Underground Gas Storage Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Underground Gas Storage Market is segmented as below:
- Storage
- Depleted Fields
- Salt Caverns
- Aquifers
- Geographic Landscape
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Underground Gas Storage Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our underground gas storage market report covers the following areas:
- Underground Gas Storage Market Size
- Underground Gas Storage Market Trends
- Underground Gas Storage Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in unconventional gas production as one of the prime reasons driving the underground gas storage market growth during the next few years.
Underground Gas Storage Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Underground Gas Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as Costain Group, ENGIE, Gazprom, Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo, and Uniper. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Underground Gas Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Underground Gas Storage Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist underground gas storage market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the underground gas storage market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the underground gas storage market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of underground gas storage market vendors
