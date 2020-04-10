Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.49 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 47% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch, Continental, Vector Informatik, Verizon, Vidiwave, and WABCO are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for EV due to reducing battery prices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Electric vehicle remote diagnostics market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Landscape The Americas EMEA APAC



This study identifies growing prominence of 5G technology in the automotive market as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch, Continental, Vector Informatik, Verizon, Vidiwave, and WABCO. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

