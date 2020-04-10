

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 546.248 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.1 percent yearly increase in February.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 2.2 percent to 476.139 trillion yen after gaining 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts was steady at 1.0 percent, worth 70.109 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks skyrocketed an annual 28.5 percent to 3.655 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX