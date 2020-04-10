The corporate online language learning market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 698.85 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The entire ecosystem of storing, managing, and accessing information is quickly shifting toward the cloud. The adoption of cloud-based services for language learning is playing an important role in boosting the growth of the online language learning market due to the increase in Internet penetration. The technology-aided learning environment, be it classrooms or workspaces, are facilitating the smooth delivery of knowledge. In addition, companies such as Rosetta Stone are providing language-learning solutions to facilitate easy accessibility and management of notes, announcements, classes, calendars, and assignments online. Services such as language proficiency testing, audio recording, analytics, and flashcards that are different from general learning management system versions are also being offered by the market players. With most organizations steadily migrating to the cloud for solutions like a learning management system (LMS), the demand for language training programs that can run on these systems will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing changes in the workforce structure will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Changes in Workforce Structure

Companies in Europe are extending their workspaces to improve collaboration pertaining to project and task management among teams locally and globally. The workplace environment has become both globally and culturally diverse, with organizations having a wide geographical presence. Thus, corporates are anticipated to invest heavily in language learning programs to bridge social and cultural gaps. Online language learning programs help corporations to achieve business development, improve customer service, accelerate sales, and ease the learning process for learners and trainers. Language learning also helps them collaborate with foreign clients while fostering stronger relationships, especially with large corporations. Given the region's objective to strengthen the economy by 2020, business activities with these countries are predicted to increase which will lead to higher movement of the workforce, thus necessitating stronger communication skills. Thus, for such organizations, it is essential to include corporate online language learning programs as one of the priority areas in the overall training module of employees.

"The rise in use of mobile devices, growing demand for digital learning, and the deployment of learning analytics are a few other factors anticipated to drive the corporate online language learning market growth in Europe", according to the market research analyst at Technavio

Corporate Online Language Learning Market In Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corporate online language learning market in Europe by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (Germany, France, and the UK).

The on-premise deployment segment held the largest corporate online language learning market share in Europe in 2019, followed by cloud-based deployment due to the presence of in-house technical staff in various organizations. However, with more and more corporate companies moving toward the deployment of LMS and other cloud-based applications to reach out to a wider target audience, the cloud-based deployment segment will account for the highest incremental growth in the corporate online language learning market in Europe during the forecast period.

