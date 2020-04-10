AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2020 / 07:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 09/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.2419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43788805 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 57785 EQS News ID: 1020257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

