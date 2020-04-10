Better Collective A/S: Better Collective - Share buyback program

Regulatory Release 17/2020

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from April 3, 2020 to April 9, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 184,415



63.6412 11,736,395.43



03/04/2020 16,677 75.6157 1,261,043.03 06/04/2020 9,444 79.3872 749,732.72 07/04/2020 20,136 78.9968 1,590,679.56 08/04/2020 17,890 79.4675 1,421,673.58 09/04/2020 4,131 82.0647 339,009.28 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 252,693 67.6665 17,098,533.59

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 252,693 treasury shares corresponding to 0.54 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 3,433,641 (SEK 37,481,966) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments