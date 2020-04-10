In light of the slew of trade shows and industry events canceled over the Covid-19 pandemic, solar companies and industry leaders have moved online, with virtual presentations, information sessions, and product debuts to get you through quarantine.From pv magazine USA Trade shows are a vital part of any industry, allowing companies show off new products in an intimate setting, host informational discussions with other industry leaders and meet their consumer base. Yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of upcoming trade shows and conferences - including Bloomberg New Energy Finance 2020, MidWest ...

