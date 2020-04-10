Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Tradegate
09.04.20
19:16 Uhr
133,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,48 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,78
134,12
09.04.
133,00
133,50
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTELLAS PHARMA
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC14,300-1,38 %
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY133,00-1,48 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,77
Hebel: 7,54
mit moderatem Hebel