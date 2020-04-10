The cardiovascular therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 16.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005068/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 161-page report with TOC on "Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antihypertensive drugs, Hypolipidemic drugs, Antithrombotic drugs, and Other drugs) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cardiovascular-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the use of advanced diagnostics. In addition, the advent of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the cardiovascular therapeutics market.

The increasing incidences of several cardiovascular diseases have led to the emergence of advanced diagnostic methods in the market. Traditional diagnostic methods utilizing MRA could not diagnose atherosclerosis disease that is present in the vessel wall than in the lumen and may lead to the incorrect diagnosis of patients. The improvement in diagnostic techniques, in terms of technology and high-definition picture quality, provides information about the morphology of the vessel wall, the presence of plaque, its size, and its composition. Hence, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods will enable timely diagnosis which in turn will drive the demand for cardiovascular therapeutics during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cardiovascular Therapeutics Companies:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of various indications. The company offers REPATHA, which is a proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9 inhibitor antibody indicated for reducing the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization in adults with cardiovascular diseases.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells human pharmaceutical products across the world for the endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and immunology areas, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company's key product offerings include Quinidine gluconate, a class I antiarrhythmic drug used to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmia.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has business operations under three segments, namely pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's key offerings for the treatment of cardiovascular therapeutics include RYTHMOL SR, and DYNACIRC CR.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. operates its business through three segments, which include consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include XARELTO, which is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots.

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. is engaged in the development of human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. The company's key offerings in the market include LIPTRUZET, ZOCOR, Vytorin, Zetia, Atozet, and Rosuzet.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Antihypertensive drugs

Hypolipidemic drugs

Antithrombotic drugs

Other drugs

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005068/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/