April 11 (WNM/Reuters) - The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.52 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally. EUROPE * Spain's prime minister warned that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed. * The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on Thursday ...

