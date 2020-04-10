The global humidifiers market is expected to grow by USD 459.94 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of products with advanced designs and technologies. For instance, the NanoCloud technology developed by Koninklijke Philips ensures optimum indoor moisture levels without using artificial additives. Similarly, Dyson offers humidifiers that use the Ultraviolet Cleanse technology to kill bacteria before the mist is projected in the room. The introduction of such features helps vendors to increase the prices of their products, thereby improving revenues. This is crucial in driving the growth of the global humidifiers market.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for smart connected humidifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Humidifiers Market: Increasing Demand for Smart Connected Humidifiers

The rising demand for sophisticated and smart connected devices is encouraging market vendors to introduce smart features in their products. For instance, Holmes offers Holmes Large Smart Humidifier that works with a smartphone app. The app allows users to monitor humidity levels, adjust settings, and receive alerts regarding low water levels and time to change filters. With the growing popularity of smart homes, the demand for such smart humidifiers will increase during the forecast period.

"Increasing availability of multi-functional products and the growing prominence of online shopping will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Humidifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the humidifiers market by product (warm-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, cool-mist humidifiers and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the humidifiers market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising awareness regarding the importance of standardizing the indoor air quality among consumers.

