The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005074/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (Assay kits and Analyzers), Type (Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics and Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics), End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic and Research laboratories), Test (ANA tests, CRP, Urinalysis test, ESR, AMP test, and Other tests), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the discovery of novel biomarkers leading to improved autoimmune diagnosis. In addition, the increasing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

There is an increased demand for multiple biomarkers that help in identifying and evaluating the patient status, disease type, and progression, and response to therapy for autoimmune diseases. This is compelling vendors and research institutes to increase their R&D efforts to develop effective biomarkers for use in autoimmune diseases. The ability to screen an individual with multiple biomarkers associated with several autoimmune diseases has enhanced the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases. This is proving to be an added advantage for physicians in the diagnosis of complex diseases. These factors are significantly influencing the growth of the global autoimmune diagnostics market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. ARCHITECT i2000SR and ARCHITECT i4000SR are the key offerings of the company.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Clinical applications and Industrial applications. VIDAS beta2 Microglobulin is the key offering of the company. It is an automated test for the quantitative measurement of beta2 microglobulin in human serum or plasma and urine using the ELFA technique.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. HEp-2 IFA, BioPlex 2200 Celiac IgA, BioPlex 2200 Anti-CCP, and Anti-CCP EIA are the key offerings of the company.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. UniCel DxI 800 is the key offering of the company. It provides fast and accurate results with chemiluminescent technology.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Elecsys Anti-TSHR, Cobas 4000 analyzer series, and Cobas 8000 modular analyzer series are the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Assay kits

Analyzers

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and diagnostic

Research laboratories

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

ANA tests

CRP

Urinalysis test

ESR

AMP test

Other tests

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market Global bacterial disease diagnostics market by product (instruments and consumables) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Global point of care (POC) diagnostics market by product (hematology diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, rapid cardiovascular diagnostics, rapid coagulation diagnostics, and others), end-users (hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and clinical diagnostic laboratories), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200410005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/