

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in March, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 3 percent on a yearly basis in March, the same rate of increase as seen in February.



Prices of food products advanced by 5.1 percent and that of non-food products grew by 1.4 percent in March. At the same time, services cost grew by 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent in March, data showed.



